Lucky escape after skydiver cuts 'tangled' chute

Photo: Getty Images

A skydiver had to cut away one of their parachutes in Queenstown this morning after it apparently failed to deploy.

The incident happened just after 10am over the NZOne Skydive Queenstown drop-zone, beside Jack’s Point.

A witness told the Otago Daily Times it appeared to involve a tandem skydive.

The witness said it appeared as though the parachute was "tangled" and the pair was "falling" before either the reserve or main parachute was cut away — it looked to have ended up in Lake Wakatipu.

A police media spokeswoman said there were no injuries reported as a result of the incident — "everyone’s accounted for and fine".