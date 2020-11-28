'Lucky escape' as seven rescued from Kawarau River

There was a sigh of relief from emergency services personnel in Queenstown this afternoon, after seven people who fell from a raft were found safe and well.

A Police spokeswoman said the incident happened about 3.30pm on the Kawarau River.

"All and sundry responded. Ambulance, police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand, Search and Rescue, the Otago and Queenstown rescue helicopters — quite a few different folk headed to the scene.

"But by 3.55pm, all seven people were out of the water and accounted for and none of them appeared to be injured.

"It was a lucky escape. It all seemed to resolve itself perfectly fine, but it was a bit dramatic there for a time."