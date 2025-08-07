Luxon, Albanese to meet in Queenstown

Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon meet in Canberra last year. Photo: Getty Images

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will visit New Zealand this weekend, for the annual leaders' meeting with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

The two leaders will meet in Queenstown on Saturday and Sunday.

New Zealand and Australia take turns hosting the yearly fixture, which allows the prime ministers to discuss the bilateral relationship, and their priorities for the year ahead.

Albanese last visited New Zealand in 2023, to meet with then-prime minister Chris Hipkins.

Luxon said he was looking forward to the meeting.

"In today's uncertain world, one certainty is that the Australia-New Zealand relationship is the bedrock as we look out into the world," Luxon said.

"Australia is our only ally and a vital economic partner. With two-way trade of $32 billion, I look forward to discussing what more we can do as we tackle economic challenges on both sides of the Tasman."

Albanese will be welcomed by Ngāi Tahu at a pōwhiri. He will also participate in a business roundtable with the Australia New Zealand Leadership Forum.