Man attacked by four others in resort

A 35-year-old Auckland man was taken to Lakes District Hospital early yesterday following an assault in central Queenstown.

Senior Sergeant Paula Enoka said the man had been in a bar at the same time as the four alleged offenders, believed to be from Southland, who were unknown to the victim.

Following a ‘‘discussion’’, the man left about 3.30am and the group soon after.

They met the man on Marine Parade about an hour later. He was punched repeatedly by all four.

Snr Sgt Enoka said the victim was not seriously injured.

Police were following positive lines of inquiry.