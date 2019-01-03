Man sought after alleged Xmas Day robbery

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Queenstown police are looking to speak to a man in connection with an alleged robbery in the resort on Christmas Day.
Police received a report of a robbery at Queenstown Bay beach about 2am last Tuesday.
Inquiries were ongoing yesterday and police were appealing for any information about the alleged incident and the identity of the man.
No further details of the incident have yet been released.