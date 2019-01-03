Thursday, 3 January 2019

11.50 am

Man sought after alleged Xmas Day robbery

    By Josh Walton
    Queenstown Police want to speak to this man in relation to a lakefront robbery in the town on Christmas Day. Photo: Supplied
    Police were appealing for any information about the incident and the identity of the man. Photo: Supplied

    Queenstown police are looking to speak to a man in connection with an alleged robbery in the resort on Christmas Day.

    Police received a report of a robbery at Queenstown Bay beach about 2am last Tuesday.

    Inquiries were ongoing yesterday and police were appealing for any information about the alleged incident and the identity of the man.

    No further details of the incident have yet been released.

