Man stranded, several arrests in Queenstown

A man sleeping in his car was left stranded after heavy snow hit Queenstown overnight.

Police were called by the man asking for his car to be towed from Skippers Rd this morning after he had gone driving last night and stopped to sleep as it got dark.

When he woke up in his car, about 5km away from the turn-off to Skippers Canyon, the road was covered in about 10cm of snow.

Officers were checking on him.

Meanwhile, police dealt with several incidents in Queenstown over the weekend.

A 21-year-old man, of Queenstown, was arrested last night for allegedly refusing to pay for food he was eating in the Night 'n Day store on Camp St.

Sergeant Chris Brooks, of Queenstown, said the man refused to give his details to police and remained in custody.

A 28-year-old driver was stopped and breath-tested by police in Fernhill Rd about 12.40am. He blew a reading of 785mcg and was due to appear in court today.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing instruments for the purpose of taking drugs about 9am yesterday at Queenstown Airport.

Sgt Brooks said the man had flown in from Auckland and found to be in possession of two glass pipes, which tests showed had been used to smoke crystal meth. He was due to appear in court today.

An Australian tourist was arrested on suspicion of offensive behaviour about 1am yesterday for allegedly urinating in the middle of a roundabout on Shotover St.

The 29-year-old was given a pre-charge warning.

