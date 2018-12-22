Mayor: resort may need three new schools

Jim Boult

Queenstown's booming growth may mean three new primary schools might be needed, the resort's Mayor Jim Boult says.

''For example, Hanley's Farm, Jack's Point, and further south of the Kawarau, there's no school, and potentially in the next 10 years there could be [something] like 2000-3000 houses down there.''

He said that could mean more than one school may be needed in the area.

Then there was Ladies Mile, he said.

''If NZTA does finally get our traffic issues sorted, there's further development proposed for Ladies Mile.

''You can't send them all to Shotover.''

Shotover Primary's roll has grown five-fold since it opened three years ago.

Mr Boult met Ministry of Education officials this month to discuss the issue.

But the Ministry is keeping mum on what plans, if any, are in the pipeline.

The Ministry has previously confirmed it is looking to buy land for a new primary school in the Queenstown area, but has repeatedly refused to say where.

Mr Boult said he also has not been told where they are looking.

In a statement, Ministry deputy secretary sector enablement and support Katrina Casey said ''any decisions about new schools and developments will be announced in due course''.

She did not address a question on whether any feasibility studies or business cases are being worked on.

''Our job is to manage school infrastructure by planning for growth and population shifts ...

''To do this, we consider population projections, local council information and our own capacity and enrolment data.''