Motorcyclist crashes near Devil's Staircase

One person has suffered moderate injuries after a motorcycle crash on the highway between Queenstown and Kingston.

A police spokesman said police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand responded to reports of a crash near the Devil's Staircase in Kingston Rd (State Highway 6) about 12.30pm today.

The serious crash unit was alerted, but stood down when first responders arrived and confirmed more details about the incident, he said.

The road was blocked while first responders attended, the spokesman said.

A St John spokeswoman said it transported one patient with moderate injuries to Lakes District Hospital.

