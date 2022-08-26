Friday, 26 August 2022

Motorcyclist crashes near Devil's Staircase

    By Oscar Francis
    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    One person has suffered moderate injuries after a motorcycle crash on the highway between Queenstown and Kingston. 

    A police spokesman said police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand responded to reports of a crash near the Devil's Staircase in Kingston Rd (State Highway 6) about 12.30pm today. 

    The serious crash unit was alerted, but stood down when first responders arrived and confirmed more details about the incident, he said.

    The road was blocked while first responders attended, the spokesman said.

    A St John spokeswoman said it transported one patient with moderate injuries to Lakes District Hospital.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz
     

     

    Advertisement

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter