Neighbour tried to extinguish fire with garden hose

    Fire crews were called to the scene of a fire which broke out in a two-storey house in Queenstown this morning.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews were alerted to the fire in Nugget Knob, Goldfield Heights, about 10.30am, when a worker in a rubbish truck noticed a house on fire.

    Crews arrived to find a large two-storey house well involved in fire in the roof area.

    Four crews, from Queenstown and Frankton, were still working on the blaze and a Command Unit with further breathing apparatus was on its way from Alexandra, he said.

    A blaze broke out in a two-storey house in Queenstown this morning. Photo: Guy Williams
    Four people were in the residence when the fire started, but all of them made it out unharmed.

    Their neighbour said he tried to fight the fire with his garden hose before firefighters arrived.

    Crews managed to get the fire under control quickly, he said.

     

