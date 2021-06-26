New citizen honours biculturalism in oath

Celebrating their new status as New Zealand citizens in Queenstown yesterday are Lucia Echaniz (left) and Agustin Mortola, both of Argentina.PHOTO: GUY WILLIAMS

Of the 108 people who became New Zealanders on Tuesday at the largest citizenship ceremony yet held in the Queenstown Lakes district, one stood out.

Lucia Echaniz, of Argentina, was the only one to give the oath of allegiance in te reo Maori at the Queenstown event.

Ms Echaniz, who is studying health and wellbeing at the Southern Institute of Technology in the resort, said one of her teachers urged her to do it.

"So I knew I had to stand up today.

"I don’t consider myself to be brave. It should be normal."

She received her certificate and native tree alongside her partner, Agustin Mortola.

The couple have a special connection to Queenstown, having met 13 years ago while living in the resort as work visa holders.

After returning to Argentina, they decided they wanted to return to New Zealand to live, Ms Echaniz said.

They did so nine years ago, and had been living in the resort for the past six.

"We’re so grateful. We share the values of Aotearoa, and the face of New Zealand is changing.

"New Zealand is an open-minded, bicultural country.

"That makes it easy for us. We feel at home."

Their son, Teo, was born in New Zealand three years ago.

"He was the first Kiwi in our family."

Mr Mortola, a chef, said they both "fell in love" with New Zealand soon after they first arrived, especially with its people and culture.

Tuesday’s event was so big because 50 of those attending became citizens last year, but a ceremony could not be held because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Other new citizens:

Enrica Flore (Italy), Victor Gastadel Pujol (Brazil), Lara Oliveira Tavares de Medina (Brazil), Juliede Medina Pujol, Richard John Forrest (United Kingdom), Keith Ervin Jhonson Glova Balila, Jhonson Doronio Balila, Divina Sirikit Glova Balila (The Philippines), Anna Roberta McConville (United Kingdom), Allan Milton Carmichael (United Kingdom), Laura Westra (Ireland), Navin Prakash Reddy (Fiji), Hirdeshni Naicker (Fiji), Kanhaya Rajaram Sharma (India), Oliver Raymond Matthews-Day (United Kingdom), James Edward Farrow (United Kingdom), Jennifer Anne Baumgren (United Kingdom), Oliver Charles Chatterji (United Kingdom), Laura Rutkovska (Latvia), Kelly Louise Jones, Benjamin John Jones (United Kingdom), Ewan Walter Allcorn, Orlagh Bernadette Allcorn (Ireland), Hector Soares Salles, Zion Meadows Salles, Alan John Wharton (United Kingdom), Sarah Ann Robertson (United Kingdom), Yohann Bourdin (French), Virginie Vandenhove (Canadian), Jason Scott Medina (American), Julie McClain (United Kingdom), Glen Donald Buckland (Canada), Michelle Denise Margaret Morss (United Kingdom), Sarah Brosnan (Ireland), Stephen Christopher McDermott (United Kingdom), Alison Catherine Hanrahan, Stephen Kenneth Noel Hanrahan (United Kingdom), Morgan Elizabeth Weathington, Hudson Lee Weathington, Hank Fisher Weathington (Canada), Larry Nathan Weathington (United States of America), Bipin Ekka (India), Christine Anne White (Australia), Grant Morgan (United Kingdom), Anthony Joseph O’Rourke (Ireland), Alexandra Lee Mills (Australia), Brooke Elizabeth Allan (Australia), Andrea Linda Beryl (United Kingdom), Lewis Robert Wright (United Kingdom), Caroline Blackbourn (United Kingdom), James Harry Bortoli (United Kingdom), Erica Klassen (Canada), Joe Boyle (Ireland), Natalie Elizabeth Waple (United Kingdom), Prasheel Anant Churi (India), John Steven Brownlie, Alison Edith Mary Brownlie (United Kingdom), Shana Hideko Makuta (United States of America), Maria Paz Garcia Carral (Argentina), Fernando Augusto Camauer (Argentina), Julia Day (United Kingdom), Stirling Deaton (Australia), Stacey Ditch (United Kingdom), Benjamin Thomas Farren (United Kingdom), Edwina Cecile Gould (United Kingdom), Judson Guimaraes Toledo (Brazil), Veroni Lissaraça de Mello (Brazil), Gareth Edward Jones (United Kingdom), Gaurav Kapoor (India), Chantal Amrita Varshini Kertcher (Australia), Carl Thomas Lewis (United Kingdom), Kelly Ann Wilson (United Kingdom), Gavin Livingstone (United Kingdom), Robert Timothy Wilson Lund (United Kingdom), Katherine Foster Marston-Key (Australia), Joy Marie Mulrey (United Kingdom), Paula Gina Nicholls (United Kingdom), Dawn Alice Palmer (United States of America), Margaret Jean Parker, Douglas Graham Parker (South Africa), Chelsie Jade Parsons (Australia), Eleanor Rose Pooley (United Kingdom), John William Porter (Australia), Wayne Alan Pretty (Australia), Thomas Paul Rabosky (United States of America), Olivia Jane Roborgh (United Kingdom), Malika Wendy Rose (United Kingdom), Danielle Margaret Rush (Australia), Saurabh Saini (India), Jakub Piotr Soltysiak (Poland), Christopher Taylor (United Kingdom), Cedric Jean-Paul Murielle Stephani, Steven Jozef Elisabeth Stephani, Ines Louisette Ronny Stephani (Belgium), Anne-Marie Germaine Wouters (Belgium), Denis Vlasin (Union of Soviet Socialist Republics), Jaisah Sol Webb (Australia), Judith Ethel Williamson (Australia), Sarah Margaret Wright (United Kingdom), Clive Harcourt Manners-Wood (United Kingdom).

