New coach buoys club

Incoming Queenstown Swimming Club head coach Jedi Morland Janes. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Having trod water since head coach Lauren Taylor left in September, Queenstown Swimming Club’s excited about the calibre of her replacement.

Jedi Morland Janes, 22, who starts January 8, has had both competition and coaching experience overseas.

After initially growing up in Wanaka, where he still has family, Janes moved to Wellington and started swimming competitively at 10.

After age-group success, he went to the United States on a swimming and academic scholarship in 2020, staying for three-and-a-half years including changing New York universities early on due to Covid disruptions.

Last year, he swam for New Zealand at an open water competition in France, before retiring from competitive swimming early this year.

Meantime, from the age of 15 to 18 he coached in Wellington under inspirational Pirates coach Steve Francis, then more recently in the US.

After deciding to return to NZ, Janes was thrilled to be interviewed for the Queenstown job, during when he met team members and parents.

"I’m very excited to get down and get amongst it," he says.

Club president Brent Jarvis says he’s grateful to the parents, committee members and swimmers who stepped up to fill the coaching void, but is also very much looking forward to Janes’ arrival.

"He brings lots of energy and a fresh perspective to the club."

Jarvis hopes Janes’ presence will also provide a boost to membership.