Newlyweds enjoy first skate at Ayrburn's new ice rink

The final piece of Ayrburn's midwinter Christmas celebrations was launched over the weekend, as the lid was lifted on an outdoor ice-skating rink at the hospitality precinct.

The rink is part of Ayrburn's inaugural month-long Christmas Wonderland, which has seen the area around the Arrowtown winery filled with oversized ornaments and dazzling lights.

Ayrburn general manager Kieran Turnbull says it's a fun activity for children for people who aren't up the mountain, or a post-skiing activity into the evening.

"It ties in with our winter wonderland theme. And you've got plenty of opportunity to drink and dine at Ayrburn while your kids are ice skating", he said.

Auckland-based newlyweds Jiny and Lauren Randall decided to check out the rink for the final day of their Central Otago honeymoon, marking the special occasion as the first official skaters on the ice.

Auckland newlyweds Jiny & Lauren Randall spend the last day of their honeymoon skating on Ayrburn's newly-opened outdoor Ice rink, as part of the winery's month-long Christmas Wonderland event. PHOTO: RHYVA VAN ONSELEN

"We thought it was already open", admitted Lauren. "And when we discovered we were the first we got really nervous, like Oh no!"

Jiny was hoping all eyes wouldn't be on the happy couple as they got into their skates.

"First person to fall over on the ice is probably going to be me", he admitted.

The ice rink will be open for the next fortnight until the end of the school holidays, while the rest of the winter wonderland is set to continue until the end of July, with festive events including live music and a black-tie ball.

- By Rhyva van Onselen