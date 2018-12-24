Monday, 24 December 2018

No Chairy McChairlift despite campaign

    By Daisy Hudson
    The new Coronet Express. Photo: NZSki
    Hopes for a Chairy McChairlift write-in campaign have been dashed, with NZSki announcing the new name for the Coronet Express is … the Coronet Express.

    Naming rights for the new chondola were put to the public, with a vote taking place on Coronet Peak’s Facebook page.

    The options were: Wakatipu View Express, Sunrise to Sunset, Peak Express, Good Times Express, and Coronet Express.

    Voters played it safe, sticking with the existing Coronet Express moniker.

    The new high-speed Telemix from Leitner Ropeways of Italy combines a six-seat chairlift with gondola cabins.

    Coronet Peak operations manager Mark Sommerville says: “We weren’t surprised with the result, Coronet Express has a 25-year legacy and has transported five million passengers up to the peak.

    “We wanted a name that was relevant to both winter and summer operations that would stand the test of time. We’re happy with Coronet Express.”

