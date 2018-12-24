No Chairy McChairlift despite campaign

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Naming rights for the new chondola were put to the public, with a vote taking place on Coronet Peak’s Facebook page.
The options were: Wakatipu View Express, Sunrise to Sunset, Peak Express, Good Times Express, and Coronet Express.
Voters played it safe, sticking with the existing Coronet Express moniker.
The new high-speed Telemix from Leitner Ropeways of Italy combines a six-seat chairlift with gondola cabins.
Coronet Peak operations manager Mark Sommerville says: “We weren’t surprised with the result, Coronet Express has a 25-year legacy and has transported five million passengers up to the peak.
“We wanted a name that was relevant to both winter and summer operations that would stand the test of time. We’re happy with Coronet Express.”