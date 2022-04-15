Friday, 15 April 2022

One dead, one critical after crash near Queenstown

    One person has been killed and another critically injured in a car crash near Queenstown this evening, while in a separate incident not far away, a person was seriously injured after being crushed by a truck.

    Police said the car crash took place on State Highway 6 at Jacks Point at about 6.10pm.

    Police initially reported that two people had sustained critical injuries but in an update shortly after 8pm they confirmed one person had died. 

    "Emergency services remain at the scene and traffic management is in place."

    A photographer at the scene said the crash involved a sedan and a ute.

    The roof of one of the vehicles had been taken off, and ambulance crew were at the scene treating patients.

    A rescue chopper was present, along with two fire trucks and two fire support vehicles, the photographer said.

    Earlier, another person was seriously hurt after being "trapped between a rolling truck and a shed" at a property on Kinloch Rd, near Glenorchy.

    The incident took place at about 4.40pm.

    "The person reportedly had serious injuries and was being transported to hospital by helicopter," police said.

    The death takes the long weekend road toll to two after a passenger in a car whose driver was fleeing police died in a crash in Auckland last night.

     - with ODT Online

    NZ Herald

     

