One dead, multiple injured in Crown Range crash

One person has died and several people have been seriously injured in a crash on the Crown Range Road near Queenstown this afternoon.

Police said emergency services were alerted to the two-vehicle crash, reported as being between a car and a van, at 3.55pm.

Police initially said two people had been seriously injured, but a Hato Hone St John spokesman later said four people had been seriously injured and three others had sustained moderate injuries.

Two were being flown to Dunedin Hospital, he said.

Four helicopters responded to the crash and three ambulances were sent, he said.

A major incident support team and rapid response unit were also sent.

Crews continued to work at the scene, he said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said two appliances were sent from Wānaka to the scene.

The Crown Range Road has been closed at the intersection with the Gibbston Highway (State Highway 6).

The road is expected to remain closed for some time as the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.