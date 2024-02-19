Over 250 structures may be illegal

A jetty in Queenstown that is not consented. PHOTO: SUPPLIED / PARKS & RESERVES

More than 250 jetties, moorings and other water structures in the Queenstown Lakes district might be existing illegally, as the local council attempts to clear a backlog.

The figure was released by the Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) to the Otago Daily Times after it was discovered that Earnslaw Lodge Ltd was applying for a retrospective consent to legalise an existing 100-year-old historic jetty on the shores of Queenstown Bay on Lake Wakatipu.

QLDC general manager for planning and development David Wallace said it was in the process of confirming this and had undertaken extensive work to survey the lakes to establish the moorings and jetties that exist, and determine which structures had resource consents or permits.

"Please note a building consent is only required for some jetty structures not all, and moorings are exempt from the Building Act. This work is ongoing."

The issue had been increasingly complex, he said.

"QLDC is working with our partners and existing known mooring and jetty owners to assist and establish a clear way forward to ensure any mooring and jetties in the district’s lakes have approvals required under legislation.

"Council has issued letters to known mooring and jetty permit holders.

"The purpose of these letters was to provide information regarding council’s annual permit process and to ensure owners were aware of their responsibility to ensure that any required consents/permits are held or obtained."

The QLDC also owned five moorings and 15 jetties, he said.

"There are a mixture of fixed and floating moorings.

"Some of these are under the control of third parties through lease arrangements.

"Our more recent jetties have appropriate consents in place.

"We are still working though the resource consent process for the older jetties and expect to comply in the same way we have asked the public to."

