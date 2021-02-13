Saturday, 13 February 2021

4.03 pm

Paragliding mishap near Arrowtown

    By John Gibb
    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    One person has minor injuries after paragliding mishap near Arrowtown.

    The incident happened in the Malaghans Rd area about 7.30pm yesterday.

    A police spokeswoman said officers had been notified of the incident, but no action had been required and further details were not available.

    A St John ambulance spokeswoman confirmed that the injuries were minor and had not required transport for any medical or hospital treatment.

