One person has minor injuries after paragliding mishap near Arrowtown.
The incident happened in the Malaghans Rd area about 7.30pm yesterday.
A police spokeswoman said officers had been notified of the incident, but no action had been required and further details were not available.
A St John ambulance spokeswoman confirmed that the injuries were minor and had not required transport for any medical or hospital treatment.