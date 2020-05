The van careered into parked cars, a power pole and a street sign. Photo: Guy Williams

Queenstown's Ballarat St resembles a bowling alley after the handbrake apparently failed on a courier van, causing it to career down the steep road and hit three parked cars, a power pole and a road sign.

Police are now interviewing the driver, witnesses and the owners of the damaged cars following the incident, which occurred about 10.30am.