Plane lands safely after emergency call-out

A full-scale emergency call-out to Queenstown Airport this afternoon ended without incident.

In a statement, Queenstown Airport said the pilot - the only person on board the aircraft - called in a "possible technical issue" about 2.40pm.

The Queenstown Airport Emergency Services team were placed on "local standby", as part of standard operating procedures, while Queenstown Volunteer Fire Brigade and members of Queenstown police also responded immediately.

However, the plane landed safely a couple of minutes later.