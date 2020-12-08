Plane purchase an indicator of optimism

Glenorchy Air managing director James Stokes with the company’s new Cessna Grand Caravan EX. PHOTO: GUY WILLIAMS

Glenorchy Air has put a new $3.5million aircraft in service in a move the company’s owner says will set it up for the return of international tourists.

The "flightseeing" company’s managing director, James Stokes, said the Cessna Grand Caravan EX was the first of its model in Queenstown, having a four-blade propeller that made it the quietest aircraft flying into Milford.

Mr Stokes said that after ordering the United States-built aircraft last year, he decided to go ahead with the purchase despite the border closure.

It was about to begin the first of its delivery flights across the Pacific when New Zealand’s Level 4 lockdown meant it had to go into storage.

Logistical challenges and several false starts caused by the Covid-19 pandemic meant it did not touch down in this country until September.

The new aircraft was another step in a modernising and rebranding process he began after buying the company last year.

"We wanted to get it over and get comfortable operating it.

"It just takes the company to a much higher level."

It replaced a GA8 Airvan, and would soon be upgraded to carry 13 passengers, effectively enabling it to do the work of two Airvans.

"It’s more comfortable, faster and quieter, and it’s lovely to fly."

Although the company was operating in difficult conditions without the international visitors who formerly made up 85% of its business, he was confident there was light at the end of the tunnel because of the development of effective Covid-19 vaccines.

"We’re actually enjoying having a domestic-only market in terms of showing Kiwis what we have here, but to pay the bills we’ve got to return to international tourism.

"There will be a recovery, whenever that is."

A transtasman bubble would be a huge boost for the resort’s flightseeing operators, Mr Stokes said.

"It would be good to see that as a bit more of a priority in Wellington."