Sunday, 27 September 2020

Police attend crashes in Queenstown

    By Matthew Mckew
    A Honda crashed outside Eichardts Private Hotel on Marine Parade, shortly after 10am. Photo: Matthew Mckew
    Two crashes have occurred this morning in the Queenstown area during the inclement weather.

    Rain had lashed down on the resort for a full night and continued to pour, with snow falling on the mountains.

    Coronet Peak Ski Area opened for a final day of the season and enjoyed fresh powder.

    But, conditions on the roads appeared to have become difficult, with police called to a two-vehicle crash on Crown Range Road at 8.50am.

    A police media spokeswoman said there were no injuries but the road was completely blocked.

    "The crash was about 100m from the top of the Crown Range, on the Queenstown side.

    The police were aiming to put traffic management in place, but the road remained blocked at 10.30am.

    The spokeswoman said there was snow in the area.

    In town, a Honda vehicle had crashed outside Eichardts Private Hotel on Marine Parade, shortly after 10am.

    Weather forecasts suggested snow and rain would persist into Tuesday, as New Zealand experienced a weather bomb.

