'Pretty satisfying' triathlon win continues run of success

Lake Hayes Triathlon winner Adam Wilson, of Queenstown, at the finish line. PHOTO: JOSHUA WALTON

A Queenstown triathlete is celebrating a victory on home turf as he continues his run of success in races this year.

Hundreds turned up to compete in the six Lake Hayes Triathlon events as the sun beat down on the resort yesterday.

Queenstown's Adam Wilson (36) said it felt "pretty satisfying" to win gold in the Olympic-distance triathlon, after finishing in 2hr 16min 14sec, more than eight minutes ahead of runner-up and fellow Queenstown athlete Paul Preston.

"I am a bit puffed but yeah ... pretty happy with the win.

"It was pretty good conditions for a race."

He said he was about 30sec-40sec behind the lead swimmers out of the water but managed to "mow them down" during the bike-ride leg of the race.

It was Wilson's second race win in the past two weeks, adding to the momentum he has built up by finishing in the top 20 at this year's Ironman 70.3 Taupo and Queenstown International Marathon races.

Wilson said it was great to "back up" his win in the Southland Summer Challenge earlier this month with yesterday's victory.

Competitors took on a 1500m swim across the lake, before embarking on a challenging 40km cycle and 10km trail run around the lake.

Third place went to Rhys Hamilton, who finished

just over a minute behind Preston.

Olivia Thornbury was the fastest woman in the race, finishing fifth overall with a time of just over 2hr and 29min.