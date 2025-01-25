Prohibited fire season declared for Lakes areas

A prohibited fire season has been declared for the Lakes and Glendhu Bluffs areas after forecast rain failed to arrive over the past few days.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said this morning the restrictions would apply from 8am on Monday, January 27 until further notice.

A prohibited fire season means no outdoor fires are allowed in the district and all fire permits are revoked.

Otago District Manager Phil Marsh said in a statement forecast rain "did not happen over the last few days, which means conditions are hot and dry enough to be a significant fire risk".

"Even if we do get some rain this week, it won’t have much impact on our dried-out tussock and grasslands," he said.

"If a wildfire gets going in this environment, and there’s even a bit of wind, it can be really difficult to bring under control.

"We’ve made this decision to prohibit fires to protect the people, property and environment of the Lakes and Glendhu Bluffs areas."

He urged people to think about the fire risk of activities such as mowing, using power tools, or parking vehicles on long, dry grass.

"When planning your activities, check the forecast fire danger for that day - consider working in the morning, and avoid hot, dry and windy days altogether," he said.

"We’ve had several unwanted vegetation fires in Central Otago over the last couple of weeks caused by people operating machinery.

"One fire in Gibbston last week appears to have been caused by light magnified through a glass bottle on to dry grass.

He advised people to check fire risk and restrictions at checkitsalright.nz