Purpose-built worker digs nearly finished

The first stage of Trojan Holdings’ new Fryer St staff accommodation complex, viewed from Warren Park, will be finished late next month or early November. PHOTO: PHILIP CHANDLER

A large Queenstown tourism and property company is close to completing the first stage of a staff accommodation complex.

Trojan Holdings — whose interests include NZSki, KJet and Ultimate Hikes — is building its complex in central Queenstown’s Fryer St, by Warren Park.

The first stage — due for completion late next month or early November — comprises six two-bed, two-level apartments across two buildings.

"We’ve found some long-term staff that are looking for places to live and we’re going to put them in first," Trojan director Noel Saxon says.

"It can be an expensive place to live, and so we want to make sure we get our good staff some decent rental terms."

In the second and final stage, which is currently in detailed design phase, there’ll be six one-bedroom units and six two-bedroom units.

"We are aiming to have stage 2 completed by winter next year," Saxon says.

"This development is aimed to provide accommodation to assist and help retain some of our more permanent staff.

"It complements the purchase last year, by NZSki, of Tahuna Pod Hostel, on Henry St, and several existing Trojan townhouses which primarily accommodate staff for our seasonal businesses."