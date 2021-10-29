QLDC votes to adopt master plan for Ladies Mile

A master plan for Queenstown’s Ladies Mile has been adopted, despite overwhelming opposition by the area’s residents.

After more than 18 months of wrangling over the issue, Queenstown Lakes district councillors voted eight-to-one in favour of the master plan yesterday.

It was a bold decision given that of 506 submissions received on the draft master plan in May, only 5% were in support.

The master plan seeks to proactively guide the development of land beside the main arterial route into Queenstown, between Lake Hayes and the Shotover River.

It envisages up to 2400 high or medium-density homes, a commercial centre and possibly two new schools.

However, development will only be allowed as transport infrastructure is built to alleviate the highway’s notorious peak-hour congestion.

In her report for councillors, council policy planner Liz Simpson said the master plan would support reduced vehicle ownership or use, but addressing the area’s congestion would require intervention by the NZ Transport Agency and Otago Regional Council.

Apart from a west-bound bus lane and a roundabout at the intersection with Howard’s Dr, both due for completion in 2024, no other transport measures had funding in place.

However, because development of the area was likely to take 10 to 15 years, there was time for a "suite of other mechanisms" to be planned, funded and built.

Cr Val Miller said her views on the master plan had switched 180 degrees over the past two years.

Failing to approve it would open the door for more developments like Laurel Hills Ltd’s "high-end and expensive" Koko Ridge subdivision, instead of the company’s higher-density proposal rejected by the council in 2019.

Cr Esther Whitehead said she was now more informed about the issue than at her first council meeting in July, and she now understood the master plan would unlock public funding for necessary infrastructure that would not be available should private development be allowed to proceed on a "fast track" basis.

Cr Niamh Shaw said residents in the area were still asking her why the council was "allowing development of Ladies Mile".

"To re-emphasise, council can’t prohibit or permit development.

"A landowner can apply to develop their land under the RMA process and the district plan, so the Ladies Mile will be developed regardless."

The master plan would ensure the land was developed with "good stuff" such as higher-density, more affordable housing and measures for reducing vehicle use, she said.

Mayor Jim Boult said he would prefer the Ladies Mile was not developed any more, but knew that was a "naive desire".

"We’re better to be holding the steering wheel on this through this master plan, than to simply let development take place ad hoc, with no uniformity."

However, in a statement clearly aimed at the NZTA, he said development of the area would occur "in the blink of an eye", and transport solutions were needed as soon as possible.

Only Cr Craig Ferguson voted against the master plan.

In line with amendments from Crs Whitehead and Niki Gladding, staff will report back to councillors in March on a range of matters that include the locations for two possible new schools, a corridor for birdlife between Lake Hayes and the Shotover River, restrictions on residential visitor accommodation and discouraging cats.