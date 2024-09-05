Queenstown cops target party scene with drug busts

Queenstown police are targeting dealers in a bid to cut the supply of illegal drugs ahead of major events in the resort town.

Officers this week seized "cash, brown crystal substances, cannabis and capsules" after executing several search warrants, Detective Nicola Clark said.

The warrants follow operations in prior weeks where cash, cocaine, MDMA, ketamine and LSD were seized.

"There are a number of large events coming up in the district, and we hope these seizures help keep our community and visitors safe.

"We know the risk posed by taking drugs, and more often than not, people don't understand what they're ingesting.

"There are many examples of people needing medical treatment after consuming a substance that wasn't what they expected; we want our partygoers to enjoy themselves and get home safely."

In addition, a firearms licence holder had their licence suspended and 11 firearms were seized from their possession.

No charges have been laid from this week's operations but enquiries were continuing.