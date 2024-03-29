Queenstown Hill community walk

Jamie Harris preparing for his latest MARCH March up Queenstown Hill. PHOTO: PHILIP CHANDLER

Everyone's welcome to join Frankton firefighter Jamie Harris on his annual MARCH March up and down the Queenstown Hill walkway this Saturday.

The event actually started in the September of 2020, when a group of South Island firefighters did the walk when, because of Covid restrictions, they couldn’t do the annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb up the Auckland Sky Tower.

Harris and his colleagues then decided to run the event six months on from September — "’cos it’s in March, and you’re walking, I just went with MARCH March".

Having notched up, altogether, nearly 50 stair climbs in Auckland, Australia and the United States — he’s just back from climbs in New Orleans and Seattle — he also wanted an event in his own backyard for everyone, including fellow firefighters.

He’s calling for a muster this Saturday at 9.50am at the bottom of the Queenstown Hill track, off Belfast Tce.

There’ll then be a moment’s silence at 9.55 before a leisurely walk to the Basket of Dreams starts 10am.

Harris stresses the event’s free and there’s no fundraising, but he suggests people take refreshments for the ‘summit’.

At the post-march event at Smiths Craft Beer House at 5pm, two awards will be presented.

There’s the Sinatra Award, named after New York’s Frank Sinatra, for the walker who best did it ‘my way’, and the Maverick Award for the walker who best supported someone else.