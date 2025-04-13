Queenstown institution one of two bars sold to major player

Gary Livesey, left, and Steve Ward have sold The World Bar and Yonder. PHOTO: PHILIP CHANDLER

They have been two of Queenstown’s last independently-owned hospitality venues.

However, The World Bar, an institution for almost 30 years, and neighbour Yonder have now been sold to local chain Wolf Hospitality Group, which takes over late June.

The World’s founding owner, Steve Ward, and co-owner Gary Livesey leave proud of the contribution their venues have made to Queenstown and say both were in great fettle despite challenges over the past five years in particular.

They also believe they contributed to the resort’s live music scene through bands in Yonder and DJs in The World Bar.

"I think our main mantra has been keeping Queenstown interesting," Livesey says.

"One of our four pillars actually is serving our communities, and that’s what keeps you going, metaphorically and literally."

Englishman Ward says Lincolnshire living wasn’t exciting, so he and a mate decided to "try a hand at a bar overseas".

That resulted in The World opening in Shotover St in 1996.

"It was a bit wobbly to begin with and then we got it pinned down."

Their recipe included tea pots, reverse bungy and foam parties.

Fellow Englishman Livesey, who’d fallen out of love with aeronautical engineering, came onboard in ’07 as "The World’s softest doorman".

"Then I got into the promotion side of things, then the marketing and then took over as GM."

He then replaced Ward’s original partner as a minor shareholder.

Things were humming till, on May 24, 2013, the bar spectacularly burnt down from a fire started in the former Fat Badgers premises below.

Within 28 days they’d opened a pop-up along the road, The Find, "just to keep our staff employed and keep the culture alive".

They were there nearly two and a-half years before re-establishing The World in Church St.

Meantime, Livesey had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, which was the driver for a health-focused — "without being in your face" — Yonder which opened in ’17.

Ward, meanwhile, operated a Sydney World Bar for 18 years and a separate bar in Auckland.

Livesey says Yonder hosted some huge bands amidst a bar scene almost bereft of live music, but more rewarding was fostering many smaller ensembles that went on to bigger things.

"You just do it because you care, you don’t do it because it makes money."

Livesey, 41, says the venues have been "immensely successful" despite Covid and post-Covid challenges.

"I think no one understands how expensive it is to pour a beer, how difficult it is to exist, let alone makemoney."

He says with boys aged 5 and 3 it’s time to take a break and be "a rad dad".

"With all the challenges you find yourself falling out of love with Queenstown a little bit — it’s just nice to think of what’s next and just fall in love with Queenstown again."

It was also time for Ward, 55 — "I might have a bit of time left to do something else".

His highlight’s been "just that long chain of good buggers that have worked for us".

Livesey says telling staff they’ve sold "was the most nerve-racking thing I’ve had to do in nearly 20 years, I’ve never cried so much in a day".

"It’s been a community, not just a place we just drink piss.

"The amount of friends I still have that are married because they either both worked at The World Bar or they met in the disabled toilet or whatever happened. That’s been the beauty of it and I think that will live on forever."