Friday, 25 February 2022

Queenstown pair named rising legal stars

    By Tracey Roxburgh
    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    Michelle Needham. Photo: Supplied
    Michelle Needham. Photo: Supplied
    Two Queenstown solicitors have been named ‘Rising Stars’ by NZ Lawyer.

    Michelle Needham, of Lane Neave, and Alice Balme, of Wynn Williams are among the 1 lawyers under the age of 35 selected this year.

    The award recognises ‘‘exceptional lawyers’’ who have demonstrated technical skills, shown leadership and a ‘‘true passion’’ for the legal profession.

    Ms Needham is a commercial property lawyer, with a range of legal experience including property matters, succession planning, rural and residential conveyancing and assets sale and purchase.

    She also had an interest in aviation law and was a member of the Aviation Law Association of New Zealand and Australia.

    Ms Balme leads Wynn Williams’ Queenstown office, appointed last April, and is a partner in the local government and environmental law team.

    Alice Balme. Photo: Supplied
    Alice Balme. Photo: Supplied
    Prior to joining the firm she spent more than five years working for Queenstown Lakes District Council, including just over 18 months as general counsel and, prior to that, four years as its legal manager.

    She advises clients on all policy matters, helps local and territorial authorities on contentious resource consent and district plan matters, appears on resource consent appeals and judicial review proceedings in the Environment and High Courts.

    Former Southlander Cameron Murphy, now a partner at AWS Legal, based in Christchurch, was also named a rising star.

    Of the 11 lawyers named this year, five graduated from the University of Otago.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter