Queenstown woman skis down her street in shorts and a T-shirt

Urbani says she was hopeful the "weather bomb" would bring in some more snow but didn't expect to be able to ski so close to home.
"We heard about the storm and thought it would happen overnight but then at 6.30am there was green grass outside. We thought we'd missed it. The Remarkables were closed so I went back to sleep a bit longer - then at 9am I woke up and there was a blizzard," she said.
"Back in the 90s we sometimes got to ski on the golf course but not in recent years," she said.
A keen skier, Urbani is up the mountain most mornings for a blast down the slopes, before making it back into town in time to start work at 4pm.
When the Herald spoke to her mid-afternoon, she pointed out that the weather was starting to close in again - and her fingers are crossed for another fresh dump of snow at low level.