Queues for showroom villa open day

An early queue of people waiting to view a Five Mile Villas showhome. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

An inaugural showhome opening day at Queenstown’s Five Mile Villas prompted a phenomenal turnout.

About 250 people visited the Frankton showhome over a two-hour period.

The complex, surrounding Remarkables Residences, comprises 226 small two-bedroom, two-level freehold residences priced from$869,000.

Developer Gibbons Co is retaining 100 for long-term rentals and selling the other 126.

Of those, only 27 remain for sale, local Bayleys agent Sheryl Williams says.

She says Saturday’s turnout was amazing, and she received "very, very positive feedback because it’s such a stunning little property".

"They’re very popular because they’re at a good price point and they’re really nicely done.

"And the location obviously is paramount."

To those querying that price point, "rightly or wrongly, for Queenstown that’s actually very good buying", Williams says.

Buyers, she notes, are predominantly first-home buyers with interest also from out-of-towners wanting a lock-up-and-leave and investors.

She expects the first occupants will move in within the next two weeks, and for the complex to be completed by September.

Open days at Villa 221, near the corner of Shearers Dr and Hall St, will continue each Saturday from 11 till 11.30am.