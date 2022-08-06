Radiologists gather for conference

Almost 300 clinical radiologists, radiation oncologists, researchers and allied health professionals have gathered in Queenstown for the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Radiologists’ (RANZCR) annual scientific meeting.

The three-day conference, held at the Millennium and Copthorne hotels, was officially opened yesterday.

Delegates from New Zealand, Australia and the United States, were to discuss cutting-edge medical imaging technology, key findings, new trends and explore new solutions to diagnose and treat life-threatening cancers, including breast, prostate and lung cancers.

RANZCR president, professor Sanya Jeganathan, said New Zealand had recently undergone a "major milestone reform" of its healthcare system.

"Our annual scientific meeting is that time of the year for clinical radiologists and radiation oncologists to reflect on our learnings and embrace new techniques during the change to foster medical advancements."

