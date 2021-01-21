Thursday, 21 January 2021

Record price for Queenstown Hill home

    By Philip Chandler
    This house on Queenstown Hill has fetched a record price. PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    A record price has been fetched for a Queenstown Hill holiday home.

    The award-winning four-bedroom St Andrews Park home sold this week for more than Queenstown Hill’s previous high — a home at The Peak that sold for $6.4 million in 2008.

    The St Lukes Lane home — winner of the ‘New Zealand architect new home of the year’ award in the 2018 Trends International Design Awards — was designed for Aussie clients by Dunedin’s Gary Todd and built by local builder Brian Hill.

    Named ‘Cascata’, it’s distinctive for a waterfall running through the garden and into the house, and for see-through glass walls.

    It’s been rented out to holidaymakers from $11,000 a night.

    Local NZ Sotheby’s International Realty’s Hadley van Schaik, who listed the property with colleague Gerard Bligh, says it’s been bought by an Aussie buyer, sight unseen, as a holiday home — another colleague, Mark Harris, was the buyer’s rep.

    The home’s been sold fully furnished and it also comes with a 2018 Land Rover Discovery in the garage.

    Mountain Scene
