Reports of fire near Queenstown

Fire crews from Queenstown and Arrowtown are responding to reports of a fire near Bob's Cove.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand southern communications acting shift manager Ian Littlejohn said it received a report shortly after 2.20pm today from a member of the public who had spotted smoke "in the vicinity of the Glenorchy-Queenstown Rd" near Bob’s Cove.

While Queenstown crews are at the scene, they have been unable to locate a fire.

“It is very windy in the area and there is a lot of smoke being kicked up from the roads. As a precaution we have four helicopters on standby and a fire officer is investigating. It is very dry and everybody is very smoke aware.”

Emergency services have been called to a number of fires in recent days.

On Friday, crews, including three helicopters with monsoon buckets, were needed to fight a large grass fire at Jacks Point, near Queenstown.

A blaze near Threepwood Rd at Lake Hayes, which was threatening homes, was contained last Tuesday.

Police are assisting Fire and Emergency.