Resort village taking shape

Lakefront villas will form part of Jack’s Point Village’s Lake Tewa precinct. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Fuelled by strong sales, Queenstown’s Jack’s Point Village will soon become a major hub for hospitality, accommodation and recreation.

Alongside Jack’s Point’s championship golf course and high-end subdivision, developer Falconer is working hammer and tongs to complete two residential-commercial complexes close to the established clubhouse fronting Lake Tewa.

Also in the offing is other product around the lake including eight exclusive lakefront villas, 56 apartments behind them and Hotel Tewa.

There’ll also be more public amenities including a lakeside boardwalk, village green and central piazza.

First to open for business, just two months away, is Village Works Lofts — 23 units with ground-floor commercial workspaces and studio and two-bedroom residences directly above.

Falconer Real Estate’s Willie Baddeley says only three units — from $949,000 — are left to sell.

Then, about a year away, is Village Works Quarters, comprising 16 three-bedroom luxury apartments and seven ground-floor commercial spaces including a cocktail bar and cafe.

The top-level homes will feature rooftop terraces with built-in BBQs and fireplaces.

Baddeley says about 50% of this complex has sold down — the apartments are priced from $1,995,000.

Meanwhile, earthworks are about to start on Alpine Residences — 56 three- and four-bedroom apartments amid lush gardens just back from Lake Tewa — also about 50% sold down, Baddeley says.

Alpine Residences will form part of Jack’s Point Village’s Lake Tewa precinct.

These are right behind eight luxurious lakefront villas with private water access, all bar two of which have sold for about $7million a pop.

Also in the vicinity will be Hotel Tewa and an adjoining wellness spa.

"We’re just engaging with high-end hotel operators," Baddeley says.

He notes a major selling point for all the village residential product is 365 days-a-year visitor accommodation zoning, which means visitors can stay at Jack’s Point for the first time, especially those on golfing holidays.

He says it’d also be an option for skiers/boarders utilising The Remarkables skifield, as an alternative to battling Queenstown traffic to get to their lodgings.

With low levels of high-end quality-driven developments in Queenstown, Baddeley says he and his colleague Julia Franklin have achieved about $40m in sales.

"We have seen renewed strength and consolidation in the Queenstown market since the change of government, along with proactive policy changes bringing new levels of buyer confidence.

"This has resulted in solid sales from the domestic market but in particular from Australian buyers, who have returned to the market and are looking to get ahead of the growth curve as inbound tourism reaches new levels."