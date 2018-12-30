'Riverdale' stars land in Queenstown

It looks like Riverdale’s come to the resort.

Actors KJ Apa and Cole Sprouse, stars of the hit US teen drama, appear to be ringing in the new year in Queenstown.

Kiwi star Apa, who previously appeared on Shortland Street, posted a video of the pair driving along what looks like Frankton Road on Instagram this afternoon.

Apa plays Archie Andrews on the show, which is based on the Archie comic books, while Sprouse plays Jughead Jones.

Earlier in the day, Sprouse posted a snap of an Air New Zealand terminal with the caption ‘We made it’.