Sam Smith spotted in Arrowtown

Another celeb has touched down in Queenstown.
Multi Grammy-winning British singer Sam Smith has been spotted enjoying the sun in Arrowtown.
His friend, Kiwi model Emma Champtaloup, posted a photo of Smith in Arrowtown on her Instagram account today.
Smith is seen pushing her baby in a stroller.
The singer flew into Auckland earlier this week.
He was last in New Zealand just two months ago, when he performed two shows in Auckland in November.
The visit comes a few days after Riverdale actors KJ Apa and Cole Sprouse rang in the New Year in Queenstown.