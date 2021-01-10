Sunday, 10 January 2021

Scooter rider injured after rear-ending car in Queenstown

    By Guy Williams
    A food delivery rider has been flown to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition after crashing with a car in central Queenstown.

    Senior Constable Julian Cahill, of Queenstown police, said the Food on Q rider suffered a chest injury when he rear-ended a vehicle that stopped at a pedestrian crossing outside the Crowne Plaza hotel, in Lake Esplanade, about 12.30pm.

    The rider "may have been distracted" when he ran into the vehicle, impacting with a bike rack mounted on the back, Sen Const Cahill said.

    Several passersby helped treat the injured man until emergency services arrived.

    A St John spokesman said the rider was initially taken to Lakes District Hospital before being flown by helicopter to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition.

    The vehicle was being driven by a Wanaka couple returning from a camping trip near the resort, Sen Const Cahill said.

     

