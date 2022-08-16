Serious crash near Devil's Staircase

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on State Highway 6, near the Devil's Staircase, between Queenstown and Kingston.

A police media spokeswoman said the crash was reported about 11am today.

No other vehicles were involved.

"The vehicle is believed to have rolled and one person was initially trapped.

"The person is being transported to hospital in a moderate condition."

Traffic management was in place at both ends of the road while emergency services attended the scene, she said.