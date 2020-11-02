Swimmers exceed their fundraising targets

Members of the Southern Lakes Swimming Club, including Martin Martinez-d’Orso (centre front) and supporters after finishing their marathon 24-hour swim to raise money for St John in Queenstown yesterday.PHOTO: TRACEY ROXBURGH

A hot shower and a lie-down were front of mind for a group of Queenstown swimmers yesterday after completing a marathon 24-hour swim to raise money for St John.

Members of the Southern Lakes Swimming Club, free divers and keen Queenstown swimmers took turns in the Queenstown Events Centre’s Alpine Aqualand pool, consistently swimming laps from noon on Saturday until noon yesterday, aiming to complete 10,000 laps, or 250km, and raise $2500 for St John.

The group reached the fundraising target before the horn sounded on Saturday, and by yesterday afternoon, the Givealittle page had raised almost $4500 — while the 93 swimmers in total had smashed their target, completing 19,273 lengths, or 482km.

The single biggest contributor was 14-year-old Conner Paton, who swam 30km, or 1200 lengths, on his own.

Club committee member and lifeguard Martin Martinez-d’Orso said the event was "amazing" and he was thrilled at the number of community members who "showed up and put their name down to swim with us".

St John area executive officer Sarah Bloxham said it was an "amazing effort" by the swimmers and it was "extremely grateful’ for the support.

"The money raised will go a long way to helping support the Wakatipu."