Ten properties red-stickered in Queenstown

Properties and cars in Reavers Lane, Queenstown, affected by slips. Photo: RNZ

Ten properties in Queenstown's Reavers Lane have bene red-stickered as a result of yesterday's flooding.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council said building inspections were done last night in a "localised area" of the hillside street.

As a result of the inspections, ten properties were issued with red stickers, meaning no-one is allowed to enter the building due to a high level of risk.

Two other properties in Reavers Lane were issued with yellow stickers, indicating restricted access.

QLDC said 55 people were initially evacuated and access had been reinstated for all but 15, who are still unable to return to their properties.

One of the red stickered properties at Reavers Lane, Queenstown. Photo: RNZ

Accommodation has been provided for those affected, the council said.

Several roads in the resort and the wider district are still closed.

Brecon St, which was inundated by forestry slash, reopened at about noon Saturday.

Access has been reinstated to many roads, with priority given to Isle St, Robins Road, Duke St, Shotover St, and Camp St in Queenstown. Reavers Lane and Hamilton Rd are now open to traffic

The weather outlook is positive with dry conditions forecast for the next few days. There is no rain forecast until Tuesday.