Monday, 22 February 2021

11.19 am

Three Queenstown men caught in online sex scam

    By Guy Williams
    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    Police are urging people to take precautions with their online activities, and if they were...
    Police are urging people to take precautions with their online activities, and if they were threatened with blackmail, to contact police immediately. Photo: Getty Images
    Queenstown police are warning the public about an online sex-chat blackmail scam after receiving complaints from three men.

    Sergeant Simon Matheson said the men had contacted police in the past two months about a "professional-style operation" in which they were lured to an online platform where they participated in video sex chats.

    Unknown to them, the sessions were recorded, and they had subsequently received threats to send money to an offshore account or have compromising images sent to their families.

    "The female identifies people they want, then takes them to a separate platform where they chat one-on-one.

    "The conversation will lead to acts of a sexual nature that are recorded."

    Some of the complainants had paid money, with the amounts depending on what they could afford, Sgt Matheson said.

    The payments could not be traced.

    "You end up with people in very compromised positions, with professional and personal ramifications."

    He expected some victims were too embarrassed to go to the police.

    "There are probably more out there."

    The initial interactions were on a variety of social media, ranging from widely-used platforms to specialised chat groups focused on activities such as sports and hiking.

    He urged people to take precautions with their online activities, and if they were threatened with blackmail, to contact police immediately and not pay any money.

    "You cannot trust what you see on the screen at all times."

    The Netsafe website had up-to-date information about the latest scams, he said.

    Netsafe is an independent, non-profit organisation that provides free support, advice and education about online safety.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter