Top 2023 price for non-Auckland home

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Having changed hands for $19.2 million, this property at The Preserve, at Queenstown’s Jack’s Point, has been touted as the fourth-highest settled residential sale in New Zealand last year - and the highest outside Auckland.

The five-bedroom, five-bathroom, 780 square metre home, overlooking close-by Lake Whakatipu, comprises two wings linked by an entry gallery.

Designed by Warren & Mahoney and built by Queenstown-based Triple Star, its exterior features locally-sourced schist stone, cedar, concrete and dark bronze steel cladding.

Following a listing by NZ Sotheby’s International Realty, it’s believed to have sold to a Dunedin family in 2021 for about $14m.

Last year, it’s understood an Auckland agent brought a client to Queenstown who was taken by the home and then approached the owner who agreed to an off-market deal.

The top-selling residential property last year was a $24.5m home in Auckland’s Herne Bay.

Also last year, local realtor Hamish Walker negotiated an NZ-record $40m-plus sale for a 15-hectare-plus property, however the settlement date’s still a long way off.