Top-of-the-table test looms

Wakatipu’s James Valentine being restrained by Arrowtown’s Rhodri Gerrard during last Saturday’s ‘Battle of the Basin’. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Having been tested by Cromwell, Maniototo and Arrowtown, but still beaten them, the Wakatipu Premiers rugby side face their sternest examination this Saturday.

They’re playing the Central Otago comp’s only other unbeaten side, Upper Clutha, at the Queenstown Rec Ground.

Wakatipu won last Saturday’s ‘Battle of the Basin’ 27-19 against a much-improved home side.

New coach Jordan Manihera says he was most impressed with his side’s defence — "our defence in our own 22 red zone was really top-notch".

For Saturday’s game he has his full complement back.

"Obviously we had a good win at home against Maniototo, and that’s a big keything for us this season, defending our home patch, and there’s nothing better than a top-of-the-table clash to test us.

"I think there’s going to be some good running footy if the sun comes out."

Arrowtown’s new coach, Jackson Wallace, was "impressed with the boys’ fight to stay in it right until the end".

"It came down to a few costly errors, and in games like that you can’t be having many of them."

Having lost their first two games, Arrowtown have their first away match this Saturday against Matakanui, who’ve lost their first three matches.

Meanwhile, Wakatipu Wanderers last Saturday drew 19-all with Ohai-Nightcaps, the Wakatipu/Marist women’s side beat Pioneer 60-5 and the entertaining Arrowtown v Wakatipu Golden Oldies curtain-raiser to the Battle of the Basin resulted in a 10-all draw — and some very sore bodies.