Touchdown! Excitement as Auckland flights return to resort

Passengers coming off the first plane to arrive in Queenstown from Auckland. credit: RNZ / Nathan McKinnon

Queenstown has hailed its first flights from Auckland following a four-month lockdown for the country's a largest city.

After landing about 8.40am, flight NZ611 broke the drought for the resort which has been languishing economically without tourists.

Auckland residents have not been allowed to leave the city without since the whole country went into lockdown on August 17.

A spokeswoman from Air New Zealand said yesterday more than 12,000 people were booked to travel in, or out, of Auckland today.

More than 1200 of those customers were booked to fly to Queenstown from Auckland.

The first person off the plane was television presenter Matty McLean who had flown in to visit family.

He was greeted with massive embrace by his sister Mikaela and brother Rob.

Auckland woman Kelly Rosie brought her family down for a five day trip in order to walk the Milford Track.

The children were keen to get out of Auckland, she said.

Teenage road cyclists Ava Maddison and Emma Blackmore were keen to begin training under coach Patrick Harvey as a part of the Black Magic Womens Cycling Team.

Air New Zealand general manager customer Leeann Langridge was on the first flight and said the "vibe" on the plane was "really nice".

Queenstown Airport chief executive Glen Sowry said he was really excited about the flights.

The new arrivals would give a huge economic boost to Queenstown, he said.

Mr Sowry used a cherry picker to place a star on top of the airport's Christmas tree to celebrate their return.