Traffic moving again after crash at Frankton

Vehicles are moving freely again after a two-vehicle crash near Frankton caused major traffic jams in the greater Queenstown area this evening.

A police spokesman said the vehicles collided on the Frankton-Ladies Mile Highway about 5.30pm, and one of the lanes was blocked.

He said injuries had been reported but they did not appear to be serious.

"It would be fair to say that the road will be partially blocked for some time, and motorists should expect delays and avoid the area if at all possible."

By mid-evening the crash scene had been cleared and traffic was flowing freely again.