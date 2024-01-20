Tune-up for young teens

OC Clubs personal trainer Izzy Brand giving some teens a workout. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A Queenstown gym’s hosting a workshop this coming Monday aimed at helping teens make healthier choices for their body and mind.

OC Health Clubs founder Chaz Monaghan says the ‘strength & wellness’ workshop stems from concerns teachers and parents express over teenagers’ lack of exercise, poor nutrition and "just so much time on their phones and computers".

He’s assembled five experts including a nutritionist, personal trainers and coaches who’ll talk in language young people can relate to, he says.

One session will be on mindfulness, while there’ll also be a strength-based workout.

Monaghan says one alarming trend is teens consuming energy drinks before school, leading to afternoon crashes and concentration issues.

"We’re even supplying healthy snacks throughout the day."

Aimed at 12- to 16-year-olds, the workshop runs from 10.30am till 1.30pm at OC Health Clubs’ gym, above SBS in the Queenstown Central shopping centre.

The cost is $79; more info from ochealthclubs.co.nz/teen-wellness