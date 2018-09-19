Two arrested after police pursuit near Queenstown

Police deployed road spikes near Jack's Point, Queenstown, this morning to stop a driver identified as a wanted person.

Officers had attempted to stop the vehicle on Stanley Street, in the ski resort town, at 8.16am.

Senior Sergeant Kane Shaw, at the District Command Centre, Southern District said: "The driver failed to stop and fled."

"Police followed for a time before abandoning for safety reasons. Units began making enquiries and soon located the car."

The spikes were successfully deployed at about 9am on Kingston Road near Jack's Point, a wealthy community surrounding a golf course.

The vehicle came to a stop.

Two men were arrested and charges will follow.