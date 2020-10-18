Sunday, 18 October 2020

Two injured as cars collide in Queenstown

    By Matthew Mckew
    Two cars have collided in Queenstown this morning, resulting in injuries.

    Police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand responded at 9.55am to the incident at the intersection between Edinburgh Drive and Leeds Lane.

    Three crews from Fenz attended as a precaution, but a spokesman said nobody was trapped.

    A police media spokeswoman said one person had received moderate injures and a second had minor injuries.

    A tow truck had been requested.

    St John Ambulance had also been asked to respond.

