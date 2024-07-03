Two injured, one seriously in Queenstown crash

One person in a serious condition has been flown to Dunedin Hospital after a two-car crash on Queenstown's State Highway 6.

A police spokeswoman said the crash was reported to emergency services at 6.45pm at the intersection with Peninsula Rd, the turn-off to Kelvin Heights.

The road had been completely closed but has now been reopened.

However, it is down to one lane and speed restrictions are in place.

"It’s likely to remain so for the next few hours while the Serious Crash Unit attend and work at the scene," the spokeswoman said.

"We would reiterate our earlier call for people to delay travel if possible."

A second person is in a moderate condition.